Latest LIVE: Section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway to open for commuters today

The 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai will open to commuters from 8 am on Wednesday, officials said. Prime Minister had inaugurated the section, which is set to reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours, on Sunday.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday asserted that the trust of the people in his government and party "forced" Mukul Sangma and his team to leave and join the TMC, while also stating that is left with no MLAs in the state.

The on Tuesday promised a special package for Eastern Nagaland and establish a development board for the holistic development of the region if the party returns to power in the state for the second time in a row. The and its ally NDPP are contesting the February 27 assembly election with a 20:40 seat-sharing arrangement.