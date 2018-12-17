Two killed, 47 rescued from massive fire at Mumbai's ESIC Kamgar Hospital

At least two persons feared killed and other 47, mostly patients and staffers, were rescued from a massive fire that broke out in the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Andheri (East) on Monday, BMC Disaster Control said.

The fire, caused by a suspected short-circuit, was seen in the upper floors of the five-storied building in the MIDC area -- the industrial hub of the north-western suburb -- around 4.15 pm.

At least 10 fire tenders, 15 water tankers and other specialised equipment were rushed to battle the blaze and those trapped were taken out via ladders from the third and fourth floors.

Of those rescued, 10 have been admitted to the Cooper Hospital, including one brought dead, 15 each in Holy Spirit Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital, and seven in Trauma Hospital for treatment.

Thick dark clouds of smoke were seen billowing from long distances in the suburbs and the rescue operations resulted in massive evening peak-hour traffic jams on the busy Andheri thoroughfare connecting north-south and eastern Mumbai.