One more new Omicron infection in Kerala takes state's tally to 38

One more case of Omicron was detected in Kerala on Saturday, taking the total number of infected people by the new variant of the coronavirus to 38, the State Health Department said.
A 51-year-old Kannur native has been detected with the new variant. He was in the primary contact list of a COVID-infected student in his neighbourhood. The infection was confirmed in a genetic sequencing test carried out as part of the sentinel surveillance, the department said.
Meanwhile, an Omicron positive patient in Malappuram district was discharged from the hospital today after 12 days of treatment.
The first Omicron positive patient in the State was discharged from hospital on Friday.
The State detected its first case on December 12 in Ernakulam district when a person who had returned from the UK tested positive.
