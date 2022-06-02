Migrant worker shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Budgam, another injured

-
ALSO READ
4 alleged terrorists held in Haryana's Karnal; arms and ammunition seized
Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
4 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir
Two terrorists killed in J-K's Anantnag, incriminating materials recovered
One terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Awantipora, operation underway
-
One non-local labourer was killed and another injured in a militant attack in J&K's Budgam district on Thursday, police said.
Police sources said that militants fired at the two non-local brick kiln labourers, identified as Dilshad from Uttar Pradesh and Goria from Punjab, in Magraypora village of Chadoora tehsil in Budgam.
"Both the injured labourers were shifted to hospital where doctors said one had reported with a shoulder gunshot and the other with a bullet injury in his hand. Dilshad succumbed to his injuries and the condition of Goria is stable," a source said.
The area has been surrounded for searches, sources said.
Earlier on Thursday, militants killed a rural bank manager in Areah Mohanpora village of Kulgam district.
The manager, identified as Vijay Kumar of Rajasthan and working as the manager of a regional rural bank (Ellaquai Dehati Bank) in Areah village branch, was attacked in the morning as he was entering the office.
He was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU