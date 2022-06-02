Vadodara: Massive fire breaks out at Deepak Nitrite's plant, 7 hospitalised

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
At least 18 dead, 25 others injured in bus accident in southern Ecuador
SC dismisses PIL against taxing of interest on accident compensation
3 coaches of Puducherry Express derail in Mumbai's Matunga
Deeply pained by loss of lives due to bus accident in Odisha: PM Modi
-
A portion of Deepak Nitrite's chemical manufacturing facility in Nandesari industrial area on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat was engulfed by a major fire on Thursday evening, said officials.
Seven workers have been hospitalised after inhaling smoke, while some 700 people living in the vicinity of the factory have been shifted to safer places, officials said.
"Efforts are on to douse the massive fire, in which no injury has been reported. Seven workers who had inhaled the smoke were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. As a precaution, nearly 700 people living in the rural areas adjoining the factory have been shifted to safer places," Vadodara Collector RB Barad said.
A Vadodara fire brigade official said a powerful explosion also occurred when the fire started spreading in the factory during the evening, adding that 10 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze.
The district collector said the cause of the fire was not known as yet.
#WATCH | Huge explosion, followed by fire, occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Vadodara, Gujrat. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/xNd55HJv9P— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU