Open-minded on forging alliance with other parties for UP polls: Priyanka

-
ALSO READ
Only 3.4% vaccinated, Priyanka Gandhi points out flaws in vaccine policy
'We are not political tourists', Priyanka Gandhi hits back at BJP
Priyanka arrives in Lucknow, starts with silent protest against BJP govt
Priyanka to camp in Lucknow now, work for party from ground zero: Sources
Vote for progress, golden future of Assam: Priyanka Gandhi to people
-
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said her party is "open-minded" on the issue of forging an alliance with other political parties for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
Asked whether the Congress will go alone on all the 403 assembly seats in the state or align with some political party, the party general secretary told reporters here, "It is too early to say now."
On whether she is ruling out an alliance or not, she said, "I do not rule out (alliance). We are absolutely not closed-minded. We are having an open mind".
"Our aim is to defeat the BJP," she said, adding other political parties should also be open-minded.
"I have an open mind, but my priority is my party," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU