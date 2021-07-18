'We are not political tourists', Priyanka Gandhi hits back at BJP

Congress general secretary Vadra slammed the on Sunday, over its statement that she was a 'political tourist'.

"I am not a political tourist. I have been regularly coming to UP. This is BJP's propaganda to show me and my brother Rahul as non-serious politicians and we are not going to be cowed down by it," she said.

In an informal interaction with media persons, Priyanka said that the repeatedly wanted to create a narrative about she and Rahul not being serious politicians.

"They (BJP) have created a perception that I have been away from UP since the past one and a half year whereas the fact remains that I have been regularly attending kisan panchayat and other programmes," she said.

Asked about the future of the Congress in UP in view of the upcoming elections, she said, "I admit that our organization is weak compared to other parties. We have been out of power here for 32 years. But we are working on building up the organization and the journey is long. I am personally working 24X7 with all district units."

About the possibility of the Congress forging an alliance or going it alone in the next assembly elections, Priyanka said, "We are not close minded on the issue. It is too early to say anything about this but we will take a decision that is not detrimental to the interests of the organization or the party."

Priyanka, who is on the third day of her visit to Lucknow, said she has been trying to meet maximum number of party workers and groups. "My WhatsApp number is with everyone and it is wrong to say that I am not accessible," she said.

--IANS

amita/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)