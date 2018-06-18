Open to discussions: Delhi officers after Kejriwal's assurance on security

IAS officers of the Delhi government welcomed Arvind Kejriwal's assurance that he would ensure their safety, saying they are open to formal discussions with the chief minister on the matter.

The officers said that they look forward to "concrete interventions" for their security and dignity, a move that may break the four-month-long impasse between the AAP dispensation and the bureaucrats following an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by some ruling party MLAs at the chief minister's residence in February.

The association of officers of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union territories) cadre said that they continue to be at work with "full dedication" and "vigour".

"#DelhiAtWork #NoToStrike Officers of GNCTD welcome Hon'ble CM's appeal. We reiterate that we continue to be at work with full dedication & vigour.," the association tweeted.

"We look forward to concrete interventions for our security & dignity. We are open to formal discussions with Hon'ble CM on this matter," it said.

Kejriwal had yesterday assured the bureaucrats that he will use all the powers and resources at his command to ensure their safety and security and called them part of his family.

Sharing his statement on Twitter, Kejriwal had said, "I am told that IAS Officers Association has expressed concerns about their safety in a press conference today. I wish to assure them that I will ensure their safety and security with all powers and resources available at my command. It is my duty."



Kejriwal, along with his colleagues, have stayed put at the lieutenant governor's office since Monday, demanding that LG Anil Baijal should direct the IAS officers to end their "strike".

Kejriwal had said that he and his colleagues will not leave the LG's office until their demands were met. However, the IAS officers maintained that the bureaucrats were not on strike.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been on hunger strike since June 13 at the LG's office, was today taken to hospital after his health deteriorated, Kejriwal said.

Later in the day, Sisodia tweeted, "Happy for discussions with our officers. Del govt committed to provide them safe n secure environment. However, LG is head of both services and security. So, meeting shud take place in his presence so that assurances related to those subjects cud be given (sic)."



"Thats precisely why we have been sitting at Raj Niwas for so many days requesting Hon'ble LG to call all stakeholders and end this impasse (sic)," he said in another tweet.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain was late last night hospitalised after his condition deteriorated. He was taken to the LNJP Hospital where his condition is stable, doctors said.

According to the AAP government, the IAS officers have been on "strike" and were boycotting meetings with ministers since the alleged assault on the chief secretary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)