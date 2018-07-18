No stopping sealing, demolition of illegal constructions in Delhi, says SC

The on Wednesday said there would be "no stopping of or demolition" of unauthorised constructions in

The apex court's direction came after the Centre told a bench comprising Justices M B Lokur and that it had not given any instructions to authorities in to stop their drive against illegal constructions.

The bench also directed that construction activity is stopped with immediate effect wherever any unauthorised construction is noticed or booked by authorities.

The apex court said adequate police protection should be given to officials when they are carrying out a drive against unauthorised constructions.

Besides, the bench asked the Centre to contemplate blacklisting of builders, contractors and architects found responsible for unauthorised constructions.

told the bench that the Development Authority had launched a mobile application on July 9 where citizens can complain about illegal constructions and encroachments in the city.

So far, 431 complaints have been received in the mobile application and action taken on 138 such complaints, he said.

The bench directed that adequate publicity be given to the mobile application so citizens of Delhi are aware of it.

The top court is dealing with the issue of validity of the Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2006 and subsequent legislations which protect unauthorised constructions from being sealed.

