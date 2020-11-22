Operation of banks including HDFC temporarily halted due to power outage

-
Operation of some banks including HDFC Bank were temporarily impacted on Saturday due to power outage at Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge CITY (DAKC), in Navi Mumbai which has data centres of several companies.
However, power was later restored and banking services were functioning normally, sources said.
According to sources, banking operations are now up and running.
