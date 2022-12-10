JUST IN
Business Standard

Operations to be partially curtailed on Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Sunday

Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Busy Line will be partially curtailed in the initial few hours on December 11 due to a planned maintenance work, officials said on Saturday.

Topics
Delhi Metro | Metro | Transportation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

DMRC, Delhi metro
Photo: DMRC twitter

The affected segment will be between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations.

The affected segment will be between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line i.e., Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City / Vaishali), train services on the morning of December 11 (Sunday) will be regulated," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Train services will be suspended from Ramesh Nagar to Kirti Nagar section from the start of revenue services till 7 AM. Hence, Moti Nagar metro station will be closed till resumption of train services on the section, it said.

In the rest of the sections of the Blue Line Line i.e, from Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, train services will continue to remain available according to routine Sunday time table during this period, the officials said.

Connectivity between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations will be provided through free feeder bus service during this period, the DMRC said.

Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 15:35 IST

