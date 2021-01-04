Opposition to surgeries by Ayurveda doctors surprising: UP CM Adityanath

Chief Minister on Monday said he was surprised when the decision to allow doctors perform surgeries faced criticism.

Last month, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) staged protests against a government notification allowing AYUSH streams to be trained to perform general surgical procedures, alleging the move will lead to "mixopathy".

I was surprised to know that recently some doctors opposed the move. I pity on their intelligence. They need to be told that the first surgeon on earth was given by ayurveda, the CM said while distributing appointment letters among 1,065 homeopathic and ayurvedic medical officers recruited by the Public Service Commission.

He, however, regretted those associated with and other traditional methods did not make any effort to do research for a very long time and lagged behind.

Ayurveda, Unani and homeopathy have a lot of potential in treatment of various diseases but it was not taken forward, he said.

The CM also inaugurated 142 health and wellness centres virtually.

These centers will play an important role in health tourism. Yoga has received global acceptance with the continuous efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He formed the Ministry of AYUSH and also established a AYUSH University and now it is our responsibility to promote his efforts.

The CM also directed for continuous review of the work of yoga instructors and assistants posted at the centres.

