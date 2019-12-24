Ordinance to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code gets Cabinet approval

-
ALSO READ
IBC Amendment Bill tabled in Rajya Sabha, govt backs financial creditors
LS passes amendments to Bankruptcy Code; 7 sections to be amended
Save the bankruptcy code
Proposed changes to IBC may augur well, but apprehensions still remain
Govt clears 7 amendments to insolvency law; resolution plan binding on all
-
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an ordinance to further amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
On December 12, the government introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Code.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the Cabinet has cleared an ordinance to amend the Code.
The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, seeks to remove bottlenecks and streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process, wherein successful bidders will be ring fenced from any risk of criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous promoters of companies concerned.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU