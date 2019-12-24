JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top headlines: Cabinet nod to CDS, ex-Maruti MD accused of fraud, and more
Business Standard

Ordinance to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code gets Cabinet approval

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the Cabinet has cleared an ordinance to amend the Code

PTI  |  New Delhi 

Insolvency and Bankrutcy code IBC
On December 12, the government introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Code.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an ordinance to further amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

On December 12, the government introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Code.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the Cabinet has cleared an ordinance to amend the Code.

The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, seeks to remove bottlenecks and streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process, wherein successful bidders will be ring fenced from any risk of criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous promoters of companies concerned.

First Published: Tue, December 24 2019. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU