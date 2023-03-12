JUST IN
Business Standard

IAF dispenses over 25,000 ltrs of water to contain Goa forest fire

According to information, 48 fire spots have been detected since March 5 till Saturday. Of which, 41 fires have already been doused, while seven are reported to be active

Topics
Indian Air Force | Goa | forest fires

ANI 

fire, wildfire, climate change
Photo: Bloomberg

The Indian Airforce has taken up all required initiatives to tackle the forestfire in Goa by deploying helicopters to despense water over the affected areas.

Augmenting its firefighting effort near Goa with Mi-17 helicopters, the Indian Airforce dispensed over 25000 ltrs of water over the affected areas on Saturday.

So far, 47000 litres of water have been dispensed by the IAF over the afflicted area, said officials.

According to information, 48 fire spots have been detected since March 5 till Saturday. Of which, 41 fires have already been doused, while seven are reported to be active.

Further, as per the officials, the Indian Air Force is coordinating with the Indian Navy and the civil administration in combating forest fires in the affected areas of the coastal state.

In the recent past, the IAF had also undertaken similar operations in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur.

With forest fires continuing to rage in Goa, the Union environment ministry on Saturday established a 24x7 control room to monitor in real time alerts generated by Forest Survey of India (FSI).

Earlier Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday, informed that a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary fire.The inquiry was ordered after a discussion with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The environment ministry also said that no major damage to flora and fauna has been observed till now and the impacted areas have been divided into sectors and duties have been assigned to DCF and ACF level officers to immediately attend to the fires, for intensive management of forest fires in close coordination with line departments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 15:04 IST

