Our determination to touch the moon has become even stronger: PM Modi

“Our determination to touch the moon has become even stronger,” said Prime Minster while addressing scientists hours after the space agency lost contact with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram.

In the early hours of Saturday, communication from Vikram lander to ground stations was lost when it was at an altitude of 2.1 kms above the lunar surface, while attempting a soft landing. said data was being analysed.

"I have lived the moment with you. I was watching you. There were many questions, and it's a great thing about scientists, that their sentences often begin with 'why?, Modi said.

"Your hard work was behind it, your painstaking effort" Modi told scientists, adding that he and the entire nation was with them and was proud of them.

Saying that the entire nation was awake in solidarity with the scientists who had embarked on one of the most ambitious missions, Modi noted,"We came very close but we need to cover more ground in the times to come. Every Indian feels the spirit of pride and confidence. We are proud of our space programme and scientists. The hard work and determination has ensured a better life, not only for our citizens, but also for other nations.

It is the outcome of the innovative gene that several people have got the quality of life," he added.

"Everyone stands in solidarity with our scientists. We are proud of our space programme. Today our resolve to touch the moon has grown even stronger," said Modi adding that Isro team had worked hard and travelled far. "The learnings from today will make us stronger and better. There will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow. There is no failure in science, only experiment and efforts," said Modi.

The prime pinister said he had full confidence in the country's space programme. "The best is yet to come," he said.

