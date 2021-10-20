Over 1,300 people rescued from flood-affected Uttarakhand: NDRF

-
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued more than 1,300 people from flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand and has enhanced its rescue teams from 15 to 17, the federal force said on Wednesday.
At least 46 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state so far.
The Kumaon region of the hill state has been severely hit by heavy rains, leading to razing of houses, washing away of some bridges and leaving many trapped in the debris.
"So far, NDRF rescuers have evacuated more than 1,300 stranded people from Udham Singh Nagar and Nanital. They are also distributing relief material in flood affected areas of Uttarakhand," an NDRF spokesperson said.
He said six teams are deployed in Udham Singh Nagar, two teams each are stationed in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and one team each in Dehradun, Champawat Pithoragarh and Haridwar.
"Two teams and a sub-team have been deployed in Nainital while one sub-team is placed at Almora," the spokesperson said.
The force has also deployed nine teams in West Bengal that has been similarly battered by heavy rains.
"Rescuers have evacuated about 70 persons from low lying areas of Jalpaiguri district," the spokesperson said.
Similarly, seven NDRF teams have been deployed in various districts of Uttar Pradesh like Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Bahraich in view of "flood threat due to discharge of water from Uttarakhand and Nepal".
Twelve NDRF teams are also deployed in Kerala to undertake relief and rescue operations in rains and flood affected areas.
