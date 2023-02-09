JUST IN
Parl panel pulls up DoT on internet shutdowns; asks to take stock of impact
Delhi excise policy: Advertising firm director in ED custody till Feb 13
A Raja slams govt for not refuting Opposition's allegations on Adani
NSA Doval meets President Putin in Moscow to discuss strategic partnership
Jyotiraditya Scindia says 14-16 cheetahs to be translocated to India
People should respond positively to mark Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day': Minister
Tribals were deprived of development for decades: PM Modi attacks Congress
Ammunition, explosive material recovered from hideout in J-K's Poonch
Must resolve issues relating to All India Football Federation: SC
Civic budget 2023-24 likely to be passed by special officer: MCD sources
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Parl panel pulls up DoT on internet shutdowns; asks to take stock of impact
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Over 1.6 million people renounced Indian citizenship since 2011: Govt data

More than 16 lakh Indians renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011 including 2,25,620 last year, according to data provided by the government in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Topics
Indian citizen | Citizenship

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Citizenship Amendment Act, CAA, CAB, NRC, Protest
Police try to stop the protestors during their march against the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR, near Jamia Nagar in New Delhi

More than 16 lakh Indians renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011 including 2,25,620 last year, according to data provided by the government in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presented the details while replying to a question.

He said the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship in 2015 was 1,31,489, while 1,41,603 people gave it up in 2016 and 1,33,049 in 2017.

In 2018, the number was 1,34,561, while 1,44,017 Indians renounced their citizenship in 2019, 85,256 in 2020 and 1,63,370 in 2021.

The number in 2022 was 2,25,620, according to the minister.

For reference purposes, Jaishankar said the data for 2011 was 1,22,819 while it was 1,20,923 in 2012, 1,31,405 in 2013 and 1,29,328 in 2014.

The total number of Indians who gave up Indian citizenship since 2011 comes to 16,63,440.

To a specific query, he said, according to information, five Indian nationals obtained the citizenship of the United Arab Emirates during the last three years.

Jaishankar also provided a list of 135 countries whose citizenship Indians acquired.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian citizen

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 18:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU