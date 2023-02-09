Ammunition, explosive material recovered from hideout in J-K's Poonch

-
Security forces on Thursday busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.
A team of police, assisted by the Army, launched a search operation in the Naka Manjari area. It busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosive material, they said.
Four AK rifle magazines with ammunition, two grenades, some explosive material, one binocular and other material were recovered, the sources said.
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:11 IST
