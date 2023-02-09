JUST IN
Ammunition, explosive material recovered from hideout in J-K's Poonch
Must resolve issues relating to All India Football Federation: SC
Ammunition, explosive material recovered from hideout in J-K's Poonch

Security forces on Thursday busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Jammu and Kashmir terror attack | Poonch

Press Trust of India  |  Poonch/Jammu 

terror
(Photo: ANI)

Security forces on Thursday busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.

A team of police, assisted by the Army, launched a search operation in the Naka Manjari area. It busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosive material, they said.

Four AK rifle magazines with ammunition, two grenades, some explosive material, one binocular and other material were recovered, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:11 IST

