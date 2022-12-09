JUST IN
Delhi faces another 'very poor' air day as mercury drops, AQI at 303
'500%' improvement in passport services under Modi govt: MoS Muraleedharan
India-US ties not built on anxiety around China: White House official
Amit Shah to meet CMs of Maharashtra, Karnataka on Dec 14: NCP leader
3,936 Indian fishermen, 468 boats taken in foreign custody in 5 yrs: Centre
Cyclone Mandous: Schools, colleges declare holiday in Puducherry, Karaikal
3 controversial issues to be tabled as private members bill in Rajya Sabha
Traders' body supports Oppn's Pune bandh against remark on Shivaji Maharaj
Four-day rain forecast for Bengaluru under cyclone 'Mandous' effect
BJP MP gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Uniform Civil code
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Cancer screening, treatment affected due to Covid, picking up again: Govt
Business Standard

183,741 Indians gave up citizenship in last five years: MoS tells Lok Sabha

The number of Indians renouncing citizenship has gone up significantly in the last few years

Topics
Citizenship | External Affairs Ministry | Ministry of External Affairs

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Citizenship Amendment Bill, Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah

The number of Indians renouncing citizenship has gone up significantly in the last few years.

The number of Indians, who renounced the citizenship was 1,33,049 in 2017, and after five years it has increased to 1,83,741 till October 31, 2022.

As per the information provided by the Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship was 1,31,489 in 2015; 1,41,603 in 2016; 1,33,049 in 2017; 1,34,561 in 2018; 1,44,017 in 2019; 85,256 in 2020 and 1,63,370 in 2021.

The written reply also informed about the number of foreign nationals except those from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who took Indian citizenship in the last few years.

"As per the information available with the Ministry, the number of foreign nationals except those from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who took Indian citizenship was 93 (in 2015), 153 (in 2016), 175 (in 2017), 129 (in 2018), 113 (in 2019), 27 (in 2020), 42 (in 2021) and 60 (in 2022)," the reply said.

--IANS

kvm/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Citizenship

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 15:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.