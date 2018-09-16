Over 100,000 duplicate entries detected in Jaipur's electoral list: EC

A total of 1,05,299 duplicate/fake voters appeared in Jaipurs electoral rolls and all these have been deleted, said on Saturday.

had recently complained to the Commission demanding a probe into duplicate voters.

The department identified the duplicate names with the help of a software, sources said.

The software once installed starts recognising faces and names which are similar. It identifies 20 such people in a group which was highlighted in the list. After reviewing its status, these were removed from electoral list, souces said.

The process of identifying duplicate voters will continue till September 20 and the right figure will be known after the process is over, said official sources.



Meanwhile, the duplicate/fake voter figure is 24,197 in Ajmer, 24,053 in Alwar, 32,886 in Banswara, 13,211 in Bara and 128 in Barmer. These names have also been deleted, said sources.

Mahajan informed that names of 1,05,299 names have been removed from voters list in 19 assembly constituencies in Jaipur while the process is on to resolve the objections received in the matter.

Meanwhile, Commissioner and Election Commissioners, and Ashok Lawasa, are making a two-day tour to on September 17-18 to monitor the preparations in the state for the forthcoming Assembly elections, said

Assembly polls in the state are due later this year.