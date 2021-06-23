Over 100,000 vaccinators logged into Co-WIN on June 21, says RS Sharma

-
ALSO READ
PM to interact with beneficiaries, vaccinators of Covid inoculation drive
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Bengal govt starts training vaccinators ahead of Covid vaccine rollout
Capgemini announces Covid-19 vaccination drive for its 125,000 employees
13 Opposition leaders request govt to launch free mass vaccination drive
-
A day after achieving a historic milestone of 88.09 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations, RS Sharma, Chief of Co-Win platform on Wednesday said as many as 1,08,949 vaccinators logged into Co-WIN on June 21 to facilitate this huge number of inoculation of Indians in one day.
He added that the number was equivalent to Switzerland's population and more than that of any of the Nordic countries.
"1,08,949 vaccinators logged into Co-WIN on June 21st to facilitate the inoculation of 8.6 million Indians in one day. This is equivalent to Switzerland's population and more than that of any of the Nordic countries," Sharma said.
Adding to the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination, which commenced from June 21, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
"As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs," the ministry said.
It further informed that more than 29.68 crore (29,68,27,450) vaccine doses have been provided to the states/UTs so far, through different channels namely, the Government of India through their free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.
The total consumption of vaccines, including the wastage was informed to be over 27 crore.
The ministry further informed that more than 1.92 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were still available with the states/UTs, and over 39,000 more vaccines would be received by them within the next three days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU