103 jail inmates test positive among 430 new Covid patients in Mizoram

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally soared
to 18,409 on Wednesday as 430 more people, including 103 jail inmates, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
All the infected prisoners are inmates of Central Jail, Aizawl, he said.
A total of 73 children, six security personnel and two healthcare workers are also among the new patients, the official said.
Aizawl district registered the highest number of new cases at 299, followed by Lawngtlai (52) and Kolasib (30), he said.
Nine patients have travel history, while the remaining 421 fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, the official said.
The new cases were detected among 3,974 samples that were tested, with the highest single-day positivity rate of 10.82 per cent.
On June 21, as many as 528 coronavirus infections were detected in an orphanage and rehabilitation centre in the state capital.
Mizoram now has 4,424 active cases, while 13,900 people have recovered from the disease and 85 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.
The state has thus far tested over 4.62 lakh samples for COVID-19.
The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 75.50 per cent, while the mortality rate is at 0.46 per cent.
Over 4.14 lakh people have been inoculated thus far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
