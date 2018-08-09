Over 12,000 trees cut in Delhi for govt projects in last 3 years: Govt

In Delhi, more than 12,800 trees have been cut in the last three years for various government projects, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

"Department of forest and wildlife, Government of Capital Territory of Delhi has informed that 12,849 trees have been cut during the last three years - 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 in Delhi for various government projects," Puri said in a written reply to a question.

In another question, the Union minister said over 1 million trees will be planted in different parts of the capital.

"It has been decided to plant more than 10,00,000 trees in different parts of Delhi including 25,000 by NBCC, 50,000 CPWD, 20,000 by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and 10,00,000 by Delhi Development Authority (DDA)...," the minister also said.