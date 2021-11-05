Over 150 mn vaccine doses still available with states: Health Ministry

-
More than 15.54 crore balance and unutilized Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, said Union Health Ministry on Friday.
The exact number of unutilized Covid vaccine doses available with states stand at 15,54,54,451.
Over 116.50 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through Govt of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category, said the Union Health Ministry.
As per the health ministry report, a total of 5,65,276 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. India's mass vaccination coverage has exceeded 107.70 crore and stands at 1,07,70,46,116 as per provisional report till 7 a.m. on Friday. This has been achieved through 1,08,69,517 sessions.
The Healthcare Workers have got a total of 1,03,79,485 first dose of vaccines and 92,51,816 as second dose. The Frontline Workers have been administered a total of 1,83,72,277 vaccines as the first dose and 1,60,01,188 as the second dose.
Among the age group of 18-44 years, total 42,28,21,083 shots of first dose and 14,80,13,602 of second dose have been administered so far, as per the health ministry report. A total of 17,59,50,688 vaccines as the first dose and 9,82,24,169 vaccines as the second dose have been administered to the age group of 45-59 so far, said the health ministry on Friday morning.
However, among the elderly population of over 60 years, total 11,03,79,297 shots of first doses and 6,76,52,511 of second doses have been administered so far, said the health ministry.
Meanwhile, India continues to report declining trends in daily Covid caseload. India registered 12,729 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. In the same period, 221 new fatalities were reported, which increased the death toll to 4,49,873.
