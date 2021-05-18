Over 19.4 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses available with states/UTs: Centre

-
More than 1.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories, while one lakh jabs will be delivered to them within the next three days, the Centre said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said more than 20.78 crore vaccine doses have been made available to states and UTs far.
"The government has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 20.78 crore vaccine doses (20,78,04,890) to States/UTs. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 18,83,47,432 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)," it said.
"More than 1.94 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,94,57,458) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, 1 lakh (1,00,000) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.
The ministry further said that in the second quarter of May 2021 (May 18 to May 31, 2021), 1.95 crore doses would be made available free of cost by the government to all States/UTs.
This advance information has already been shared with States/UTs by the Centre, the statement said.
"In addition, 72.40 lakh doses would be available for direct procurement by the States/UTs," it said.
