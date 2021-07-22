Over 32 mn vaccine doses available with states, UTs, pvt hospitals: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
Maharashtra, UP, Delhi getting lower vaccine doses than needed: SBI report
Over 16 mn Covid vaccine doses available with states, UTs: Health ministry
Over 21.1 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs: Govt
More than 30 cr vaccine doses provided to states/UTs: Health Ministry
-
More than 3.20 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are currently available with states, union territories and private hospitals for inoculation, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
States and union territories have so far received a total of 43,79,78,900 vaccine doses through all channels and a further 7,00,000 doses are in the pipeline, it said.
The total consumption, including wastage, so far is 40,59,77,410 doses, the ministry said, citing data available at 8 AM on Thursday.
More than 3.20 crore -- 3,20,01,490 -- balance and unutilised doses are still available with states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.
The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace of vaccination and expanding its scope, it said.
The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance projections of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the supply chain.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, the ministry said.
Under the new phase of vaccination, the Centre procures and supplies to states and UTs 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by manufacturers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU