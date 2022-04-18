Over 150 people booked for disturbing peace in MP's Neemuch district

-
ALSO READ
Punjab polls: High-profile political battle of Sidhu, Majithia in Amritsar
18-month-old rescued from borewell in MP after nearly 10 hours of efforts
Covid-19: Woman in MP found infected with Omicron after foreign travel
8 fishermen missing after strong winds destroy boats off Gujarat coast
Jail inmate tests positive in Uttar Pradesh's Covid free district
-
Over 150 people have been booked for allegedly attempting to disrupt peace in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district.
The development came two days after members of the Muslim community in Neemuch protested against the BJP-led state government accusing it of biased action in Khargone and Barwani districts following communal violence.
As per the official information, on Friday (April 15) after offering Namaz, a large group of people staged a protest against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government.
They raised slogans against the chief minister the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Meanwhile, they also allegedly called Mishra a 'terrorist' during the protest.
The district police registered a case against the protesters and booked them for disrupting peace in the town (Neemuch). Out of total, 11 have been booked by name whereas, others are unidentified, as per the police.
"Protesters have been booked under section 188 (disobedience to order dully promulgated by public servant) for violating prohibitive orders under section 144 of the CrPC," said Neemuch district police.
The police said action has been taken to get the bond filled by the protesters to ensure that such incidents would not be repeated in the district. "We are monitoring the situation day and night to ensure peace in the town," police official added.
The protest was against the state government's demolition drive wherein several houses have been bulldozed following communal clashes that broke out in Khargone and Barwani districts on April 10. Since then, the state police have imposed curfew in riot-hit areas and also 144 imposed in other parts of the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU