Covid-19: Woman in MP found infected with Omicron after foreign travel

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Omicron's high transmissibility rate worrying factor: Indian health experts
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
World races to contain latest Covid-19 threat, the omicron variant
Experts warn of 'viral blizzard' in US as Omicron hits 41 states
-
A 26-year-old woman, who returned to Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district recently from the Netherlands, has been found infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, an official said on Sunday.
This is the first Omicron case outside Indore in MP. Earlier, nine cases of the new variant were found in Indore, the state's industrial hub.
With the latest case, the Omicron infection tally in the state has gone up to 10.
The woman's sample was collected for COVID-19 examination on her arrival in New Delhi from the Netherlands on December 26. After she reached Chhindwara, the district administration asked her to isolate at home, sub-divisional magistrate Atul Singh said.
The district administration on Friday received information that she had tested positive for the Omicron variant, he said.
After receiving the information, three of her family members were also isolated and tested, the official said.
The woman has been shifted to a private ward of the district hospital where a team of doctors is monitoring her, the district hospital's civil surgeon, Shikhar Surana, said.
On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 124 new cases of COVID-19, raising the infection count in the state to 7,94,089, while death the toll stood at 10,533, as no fatality were reported during the day.
The central state had 497 active COVID-19 cases, as per the health department.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU