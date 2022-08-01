JUST IN

Business Standard

Over 150 people stuck in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti due to flash flood

More than 150 people are stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district due to a flash flood, the state disaster management department said

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Floods | Rainfall

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 
Representative Image
Representative Image

More than 150 people are stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district due to a flash flood, the state disaster management department said on Monday.

According to the Lahaul-Spiti District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), a rescue team comprising administration, police and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel has rushed to the spot.

More than 150 people are stranded near Chatru and Dorni Morh as Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphoo (SKG) road in Lahaul sub division is blocked due to a flash flood that occurred at Dorni nullah around at 11.15 pm on Sunday, the DEOC said.

Naib tehsildar of Keylong sub division along with police and BRO personnel are at the spot to carry out rescue operation, the department said.

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 12:01 IST

