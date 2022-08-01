JUST IN

Rajasthan govt transfers 18 bureaucrats, including seven IAS officers
Mortal remains of BSF jawans killed in Congo reach their native villages
Never faced a minute's 'headache' as Delhi Police chief, says Asthana
Delhi liquor vendors' excise licenses extended till Aug31; LG's nod awaited
Latest News LIVE: India records 16,464 new Covid cases, 39 fatalities
Top Headlines: RBI to push rates by 30-50 bps, task force for monkeypox
Hitler's watch sells at Maryland auction for $1.1 million as 'WWII relic'
Centre forms task force to monitor monkeypox virus situation in nation
Money laundering case: FIR against Sanjay Raut on woman witness' complaint
ED arrests Sanjay Raut in money laundering case linked to Mumbai chawl
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Data story: India records 16,464 new Covid cases, death toll at 526,396

Business Standard

Monsoon session: Lok Sabha to take up discussion on price rise today

The Lok Sabha will finally take up a discussion on price rise under rule 193 on Monday

Topics
Monsoon session of Parliament | Parliament | Lok Sabha

IANS  |  New Delhi 
Parliament
Parliament

The Lok Sabha will finally take up a discussion on price rise under rule 193 on Monday.

The House has listed the discussion on price rise under rule 193 which has been the bone

of contention between the treasury and the opposition benches since the session began on July 18 leading a to near washout of the proceedings till now.

Besides, discussions on The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 and The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 have also been listed.

The Opposition is also expected to bring up the issue of suspension of the four Congress MPs for the remaining part of session.

Though the Centre had listed 32 Bills for passing in Parliament in this Monsoon Session, it looks unlikely against the backdrop of a face-off with the Opposition on the issues of GST hiked rates and inflation.

So far, the Lower House has transacted business for approximately 16 hours and the Rajya Sabha 11 hours against the scheduled six hours daily.

During the face-off, four Lok Sabha and 23 Rajya Sabha members were suspended. The last two days of the past week witnessed a furore over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "Rashtrapatni" remark.

--IANS

miz/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Monsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 10:32 IST

`
.