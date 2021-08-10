Over 300,000 pregnant women given first dose of Covid-vaccine: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect your genetic code?
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
Moderna seeks full USFDA approval for its coronavirus vaccine for adults
European agency is first to clear Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for children
All Covid-19 vaccines are equally effective in preventing deaths: Experts
-
As many as 3,05,938 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to pregnant women till August 4, out of which 3,05,482 lakh beneficiaries have received first dose and 456 have received both doses, the Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.
In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Health Bharat Pravin Pawar said about 91,104 doses have been administered to transgenders, out of which a total of 77,457 beneficiaries have received one dose and 13,647 beneficiaries have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
The figures have been quoted from the Co-Win portal.
In response to a separate question on how long it would take to completely vaccinate citizens with both the doses, Pawar said COVID-19 vaccination is an ongoing and dynamic process, which is being guided by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) on the basis of concurrent scientific evidence.
It is expected that eligible beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021, the minister said.
A total of 50,91,84,770 COVID-19 vaccines have been made available from January till August 5 under the National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
In response to specific measures being taken to protect people from possible third wave, Pawar said the Union Health Ministry continues to monitor COVID-19 trajectory right up to the district level.
The guiding principle to minimise and avert the risk of future resurgence of cases is the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.
Besides this, states are also being provided requisite technical and financial support by the Centre to prepare for and respond to any exigencies arising out of surge in COVID-19.
The Centre has supported the states and UTs by providing them ventilators, oxygen cylinders, PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) plants,drugs and diagnostics as well as financial assistance for augmentation of hospital infrastructure, the reply stated.
The isolation bed capacity and ICU bed capacity which was only 10,180 and 2,168 as on March 23, 2020 in being enhanced continuously and is currently at 1,803,266 isolation beds and 124,598 ICU beds.
In addition, a new scheme 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II (ERCP-II)' amounting to Rs 23,123 crore has been approved for 2021-22 that aims to prevent, detect and respond to the continuing threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national health systems for preparedness.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU