Over 300 booked for violating Covid protocol in Owaisi's rally in Karnataka

Over 300 people, who had taken part in All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi's public rally in support of two candidates contesting the municipal corporation elections, have been booked for violating the COVID protocol, police said on Tuesday.
The Market police in Belagavi city registered a case under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act, apart from IPC sections based on a complaint by Sripad Kulkarni, who is a nodal officer for COVID-19.
The rally was held yesterday afternoon at Darbar Gali in Belagavi city.
The municipal corporation election is due in the district headquarters town of Belagavi, bordering Maharashtra in North Karnataka, for 58 wards. Voting will take place on September 3 and counting is on September 6.
The main fight is between the Congress, BJP and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti-Shiv Sena alliance. AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Janata Dal (Secular) too have put up their candidates.
The BJP has fielded 56 candidates, Congress - 49, AAP - 28, JD(S) -- 12 and AIMIM -- six. In all, 519 candidates are in the fray.
Since the MES is not a recognised party, its nominees are contesting as independent candidates.
