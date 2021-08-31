National parties collected Rs 3,370 cr from unknown sources in 2019-20: ADR

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
LAHDC of Leh and Kargil failed to submit accounts for audit, says CAG
A slow trickle for 111 mn parched homes in villages waiting for tap water
Assam did not address irregularity queries of Rs 215,286 cr in 25 yrs: CAG
-
National parties collected Rs 3,377.41 crore from unknown sources in the 2019-20 financial year, which was 70.98 per cent of the total income of these parties, according to poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
In a new report, the ADR said that the BJP declared Rs 2,642.63 crore as income from unknown sources, the highest among the national parties, which also include Congress, NCP, CPI, CPI(M), TMC and BSP.
"During the financial year 2019-20, the BJP declared Rs 2,642.63 crore as income from unknown sources which is 78.24 per cent of the total income of national parties from unknown sources (Rs 3,377.41 crore)," the report said.
The Congress declared Rs 526 crore as income from unknown sources which is 15.57 per cent of the total income of the national parties from unknown sources, the ADR said.
"National parties collected Rs 3,377.41 crore from unknown sources in the financial year 2019-20, which is 70.98 per cent of the total income of the parties. Out of the Rs 3,377.41 crore as income from unknown sources, share of income from Electoral Bonds was Rs 2,993.826 crore or 88.643 per cent," the report said.
Between 2004-05 and 2019-20, the national parties collected Rs 14,651.53 crore from unknown sources, it said.
According to the donations reports, containing details of donations above Rs 20,000 of the 2019-20 fiscal, Rs 3.18 lakh was received in cash by the national parties.
The poll rights body also said that the combined income of the Congress and the NCP from sale of coupons between the financial years 2004-05 and 2019-20 stands at Rs 4,096.725 crore.
Unknown sources are income declared in income tax returns, but without giving source of income for donations below Rs 20,000. Such unknown sources include 'donations through Electoral Bonds', 'sale of coupons', 'relief fund', 'miscellaneous income', 'voluntary contributions', 'contribution from meetings/morchas'.
The details of donors of such as voluntary contributions are not available in the public domain.
The ADR recommended that scrutiny of financial documents submitted by political parties should be conducted annually by a body approved by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and the Election Commission of Indai to increase transparency and accountability of political parties with respect to their funding.
National and regional political parties must provide all information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the ADR said.
"This will only strengthen political parties, elections and democracy. However, RTI or not, political parties should voluntarily account for every rupee that they get or spend, the poll rights body recommended.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU