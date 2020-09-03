JUST IN
Over 380,000 J&K residents brought back to UT amid Covid-19 pandemic

Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought back over 389,000 residents of the UT who were stranded in different parts of the country due to Covid-19 restrictions, according to official data

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

sanitation workers, srinagar, kashmir, coronavirus
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) workers carry out fumigation in city center Lalchowk during nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus | Photo: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought back over 3.89 lakh residents of the Union Territory who were stranded in different parts of the country due to COVID-19restrictions, according to official data.

In total, 134 special trains arrived at the Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different parts of India with about 1,17,115 passengers, it said.

Data showed that till date, 2,72,098 people arrived in Jammu and Kashmir by road, the data showed.

As many as 1,072 passengers reached Jammu from Delhi on Thursday.

A total of 101,419 stranded passengers belonging to different districts have reached Jammu in these 113 special trains, while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains.

