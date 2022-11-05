Over 50 lakh rural homes in West Bengal now get tap water: Mamata

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Asani: Mamata Banerjee reschedules her programme in 2 districts
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accuses centre of misusing central agencies
West Bengal to carve out seven new districts, total number rises to 30
West Bengal HS result 2022 out on wbchse.nic.in: 88.44% pass; know details
Rural roads adjoining cities soon to be upgraded to four-lane: CM Khattar
-
More than 50 lakh households in rural West Bengal now get drinking water through piped connections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.
Congratulating those involved in the project, Banerjee said her government is dedicated to serving the people and ensuring their welfare.
"I'm delighted to announce that more than 50 lakh rural households in Bengal now have access to clean potable water through tap water connections," she tweeted.
The West Bengal government has provided over 23.37 lakh tap water connections in this fiscal, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 23:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU