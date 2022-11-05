JUST IN
Deal with fishermen in more humane way: Indian Navy to Lankan peers
Over 50 lakh rural homes in West Bengal now get tap water: Mamata

More than 50 lakh households in rural West Bengal now get drinking water through piped connections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday

Topics
West Bengal | Mamata Banerjee | water problems

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Jal Jeevan Mission
Photo: Shutterstock

More than 50 lakh households in rural West Bengal now get drinking water through piped connections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

Congratulating those involved in the project, Banerjee said her government is dedicated to serving the people and ensuring their welfare.

"I'm delighted to announce that more than 50 lakh rural households in Bengal now have access to clean potable water through tap water connections," she tweeted.

The West Bengal government has provided over 23.37 lakh tap water connections in this fiscal, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 23:28 IST

