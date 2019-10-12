Over 70,000 got jobs under Khattar govt: Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala

With just a week to go for the Haryana elections, Bharatiya Janata Party state President Subhash Barala is campaigning intensively along with other leaders. He speaks to Nitin Kumar about the work done by the party in the state, the main contenders, the party’s inclusive agenda, and how the steps taken by the central government will help the party in Haryana.

Edited excerpts: Under your leadership, the party has won all the elections held since 2014. This includes the mayoral elections, Jind by-poll, and the 2019 Lok Sabha election. What will be your strategy for the upcoming ...