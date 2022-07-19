Over 8 mn national flags to be hoisted across Assam from Aug 13 to 15

-
ALSO READ
Amazon faces flak on social media for allegedly insulting Indian flag
Pope Francis kisses Ukrainian flag from Bucha, calls for end to war
AIADMK complains to President, PM about protests against Tami Nadu governor
Har Ghar Tiranga: National flag can now be machine-made, in polyester
No fireworks for Israeli Independence Day celebrations over PTSD concerns
-
Along with the rest of the country, 80 lakh national flags will be hoisted in houses, offices and commercial establishments across Assam from August 13 to 15, 2022.
According to the official release, this will be done as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Programme, being implemented by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the celebration of the 75 years of Independence. Under this initiative, 20 crore tricolours will be hoisted across the country with the active participation of the public.
In Assam, the target is to cover 80 lakh rural and urban households including the government and private institutions, schools and commercial establishments.
The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about our national flag.
In Assam, the Cultural Affairs Department has started preparations for the successful implementation of the programme with the Panchayat and Rural Development, Information & Public Relations Department and other govt departments. Accordingly, the Panchayat and Rural Development Department has started the production of national flags of different sizes locally through Self-Help Groups.
The department will also set up stalls at district and village levels so that national flags can be made available for purchase by the public at their nearest locations.
Similarly, to ensure mass participation of the public in the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, extensive awareness activities are also being taken by the Assam Government across the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU