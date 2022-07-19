Roads are for people, religious programmes should not hinder traffic: UP CM

-
ALSO READ
Stay at guesthouses, not hotels: UP CM Adityanath tells ministers
Yogi govt to set up stadiums, open gyms in 100 gram panchayats across UP
Yogi Adityanath discusses strategy for Rajya Sabha in BJP working committee
Adityanath presents report card of 100 days of his 2.0 govt in UP
UP govt to develop 'Mahabharata Circuit' to boost historical tourism
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said roads are for people to commute and no religious activity should be allowed to hinder traffic movement.
Adityanath asked officials to ensure that there is no display of fire arms in religious yatras and processions, and issued directives to establish health posts on the Kanwar Yatra routes.
He was addressing senior officials of the state via video-conferencing, an official spokesperson said.
"Roads are for people to commute. No religious programmes should be allowed to hinder the traffic. Clear directives have been issued in this regard, and it should be strictly followed with zero tolerance," the chief minister said.
"During the month of Shravan, there will be crowd in Shiva temples. To deal with the situation, talks should be held with the temple managements," he added.
The chief minister said unscrupulous elements issuing "mischievous statements" and trying to vitiate the atmosphere should be dealt with strictly.
"Such people have no place in civilised society," he said, and asked senior officials to have a dialogue with religious leaders and intellectuals of their areas and take support of the media to maintain peace.
Talks are of great importance in a democracy, and using this, the state government succeeded in removing loudspeakers installed unnecessarily, Adityanath said.
He said that for night stay of Kanwariyas, security and public convenience should be kept in mind and foot-patrolling done. Police helpline 112 should remain active, Adityanath said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU