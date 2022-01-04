Over 80,000 teenagers take Covid vaccine jab in Odisha on 1st day of drive

-
On the first day of vaccination for those aged 15 to 18 years, a total of 80,129 teenagers were administered the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 in Odisha on Monday, officials said.
The beneficiaries have taken the first dose of vaccine at 939 dedicated vaccination centres set up across the state, Health Department officials said.
Only Covaxin vaccine has been given to those who are in the 15-18 age group.
A total of 23.65 lakh children in Odisha are eligible for vaccination against Covid-19, they said.
Speaking to reports earlier on Monday, health and family welfare director, Bijay Panigrahi said individuals in the 15-18 age group, who have not registered themselves online on CoWIN portal for the vaccination, have also been allowed to get the jab by doing on-spot registration at the centre.
As there are possibilities that some teenagers may have fever like minor AEFI, the state government has decided not to vaccinate the children, who are having examinations now. They will be vaccinated after completion of the tests, said Panigrahi.
Worth mentioning, the Union Health Ministry has earlier said that those who were born on or before January 1, 2007 will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination process.
--IANS
bbm/pgh
