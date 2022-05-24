Over 80% of India's youngsters get vax first dose, total coverage 1.9 bn

-
ALSO READ
Mandaviya releases reports highlighting India's Covid vaccination programme
India doesn't agree with WHO's estimate of Covid-19 deaths: Mandaviya
India must work on health infra at 100 years of independence: Mandaviya
SII urges Mandaviya to reduce gap between 2nd, precaution dose to 3 months
Mansukh Mandaviya to review Covid situation in 8 states, UTs on Friday
-
With more than 11 lakh vaccine doses administered, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 192.65 crore On Tuesday evening, as per the Union Health Ministry report.
"Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to new heights! Over 80% of youngsters between 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.
As per the report, a total of 5,92,60,091 first doses of vaccines and 4,50,76,824 second doses have been administered among the age bracket of 15 to 18 years so far.
In another tweet, Mandaviya said that over 70 per cent of teenagers between 12-14 age bracket have also received the first dose of vaccine.
"Another feather in the cap of the world's largest & most successful vaccination drive! Over 70% of youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received the 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine".
The Health Ministry report also said that a total of 3,31,52,453 first dose and 1,47,75,851 second doses of vaccines have been administered so far among the age bracket of 12 to 14 years.
A total of 3,34,22,866 precaution doses have also been administered among the eligible beneficiaries as of now, said the Ministry.
--IANS
avr/vdA
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU