Over 90% of Indore's beneficiaries given first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Over 90 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in Indore in Madhya Pradesh have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on Monday.
They said the rest would be given the first dose by the end of this month.
"Of the 28 lakh beneficiaries in Indore, a total of 25.25 lakh have been administered the first dose. So far, 6.55 lakh people here have got both doses," District Vaccination Officer Dr Tarun Gupta told PTI.
Indore, with a population of 35 lakh, is MP's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of 1.53 lakh, including 1,391 deaths.
