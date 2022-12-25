JUST IN
Business Standard

Over-ground worker of terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

An over-ground worker (OGW) of terrorists was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, police said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | terrorists

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Israel arrests dozens of Hamas-linked students over 'terror': Report

An over-ground worker (OGW) of terrorists was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, police said.

A pistol and some ammunition were seized from his possession, they said.

Tayab Khan, a resident of Salwa, was arrested in a joint search and cordon operation by the police and the Army in the Mendhar area, a police official said.

He said the operation was launched in the general area of Salwa and Behra in Mendhar sector and Khan, who was coming from a forest area, was asked to stop.

The OGW tried to run away but he was apprehended by the security forces, the official said, adding his search led to the recovery of a pistol and eight rounds.

A case under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code was registered against him at police station Mendhar and further investigation is on, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 20:09 IST

