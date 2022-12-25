JUST IN
Business Standard

3,000 students to parade at Veer Bal Diwas on Monday in presence of PM Modi

Delhi is all set to observe 'Veer Bal Diwas' on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi | Delhi-NCR

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, in Goa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Delhi is all set to observe 'Veer Bal Diwas' on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister declared that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to pay homage to the courage of the 'sahibzades', four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the last Sikh guru.

While all four were martyred, the date has been chosen as it was the day observed as the martyrdom day of the sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who were killed at the tender age of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces.

Many programmes and competitions are being held on the occasion. An Army band will also take part in a march with the tableau telling the stories of 'sahibzades'.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Thousands of school children of Delhi will on Monday march past from India Gate to Kartavya Path and tell whole India the history of martyrdom of little 'sahibzades' on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas."

"There will be parade performance in which 3,000 students are participating. Parade will also have tableau showing the life stories of 'sahibzades'. Soldiers and students will march in front of PM Modi," Sirsa stated.

--IANS

dr/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 19:06 IST

