Over two dozen people sustain injuries in truck accident in UP's Gonda

Over two dozen people got injured here on Friday evening, when a truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge, officials said.

Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr TP Jaiswal said all injured have been hospitalised.

Police sources said that the injured were returning from a cremation in a truck.

At around 10.00 pm on the Gonda-Balrampur road, the driver of the DCM truck lost control over it while trying to avoid hitting a stray animal, and drove the truck into a gorge, police said.

