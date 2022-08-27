Over two dozen people sustain injuries in truck accident in UP's Gonda

-
-
Over two dozen people got injured here on Friday evening, when a truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge, officials said.
Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr TP Jaiswal said all injured have been hospitalised.
Police sources said that the injured were returning from a cremation in a truck.
At around 10.00 pm on the Gonda-Balrampur road, the driver of the DCM truck lost control over it while trying to avoid hitting a stray animal, and drove the truck into a gorge, police said.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 09:30 IST