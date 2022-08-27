JUST IN
Twitter tells Shashi Tharoor-led panel it follows strict data privacy
US Treasury official concludes India visit with discussions on Ukraine
PM Modi to inaugurate iconic Riverfront foot-over bridge in Ahmedabad today
J-K: 3 OGW's arrested in Baramulla, incriminating material recovered
Tikait accuses govt of misleading people over MSP, says stir will continue
Maharashtra govt hikes reward money for medal winners of Commonwealth Games
India no more a weak country, reputation has increased globally: Rajnath
Jitendra reviews preparations for swachhta campaign to be launched Oct 2
850,000 Indians visited till June, average stay 3-4 nights: Dubai Tourism
Kohli needs to score runs not only for India but for himself: Ganguly
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Gujarat: Communal flare-up close to memorial set to be inaugurated by PM
Business Standard

Over two dozen people sustain injuries in truck accident in UP's Gonda

Over two dozen people got injured when a truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge, officials said

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | road accident

Press Trust of India  |  Gonda (UP) 

accident
Photo: ANI/Representative

Over two dozen people got injured here on Friday evening, when a truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge, officials said.

Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr TP Jaiswal said all injured have been hospitalised.

Police sources said that the injured were returning from a cremation in a truck.

At around 10.00 pm on the Gonda-Balrampur road, the driver of the DCM truck lost control over it while trying to avoid hitting a stray animal, and drove the truck into a gorge, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 09:30 IST

`
.