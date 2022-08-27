JUST IN
Tikait accuses govt of misleading people over MSP, says stir will continue
Maharashtra govt hikes reward money for medal winners of Commonwealth Games
India no more a weak country, reputation has increased globally: Rajnath
Jitendra reviews preparations for swachhta campaign to be launched Oct 2
850,000 Indians visited till June, average stay 3-4 nights: Dubai Tourism
Kohli needs to score runs not only for India but for himself: Ganguly
Govt working on one logistic law for all modes of transportation: Gadkari
Can't allow in toto: SC rejects CEC advice for lifting Karnataka mining cap
Flat buyers of Supertech's twin towers will be refunded in full: SC
L-G seeks detail on delay in action over CVC report on govt schools: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Tikait accuses govt of misleading people over MSP, says stir will continue
Business Standard

J-K: 3 OGW's arrested in Baramulla, incriminating material recovered

Three 'over ground workers', or OGWs, of militants have been arrested in Baramulla district, police said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | terrorist

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

handcuffs
Representative Image

Three 'over ground workers', or OGWs, of militants have been arrested in Baramulla district, police said on Friday.

The OGWs, also known as militant associates, were arrested in Bomai area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district.

"3 OGW'S arrested, Incriminating material recovered, case registered at PS Bomai, further Investigation underway," Sopore Police wrote on Twitter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 06:54 IST

`
.