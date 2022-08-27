J-K: 3 OGW's arrested in Baramulla, incriminating material recovered

-
-
Three 'over ground workers', or OGWs, of militants have been arrested in Baramulla district, police said on Friday.
The OGWs, also known as militant associates, were arrested in Bomai area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district.
"3 OGW'S arrested, Incriminating material recovered, case registered at PS Bomai, further Investigation underway," Sopore Police wrote on Twitter.
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 06:54 IST