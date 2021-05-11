Oxygen Express with 120MT of LMO reaches Bengaluru

He attached a video of the Oxygen Express entering the Bengaluru station with 120 MT of oxygen.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that Express with six containers of medical has arrived in the capital from Jharkhand to provide relief.

In a tweet, Goyal said, "In order to provide relief to Covid-19 patients, Express from Tatanagar has reached via Green corridor, with six containers of medical Oxygen."

He also attached a video of the Oxygen Express entering the station with 120 MT of Oxygen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)