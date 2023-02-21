P&G launches programme for employees who are caregivers to disable children

major India on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Lead With Care' programme to support its employees who are caregivers to children with disabilities and special needs.

This programme will enable employees to avail early preventive care and treatment for children impacted by specific neurodevelopmental, cognitive, behavioural, or physical impairments, said a statement from the company which owns brands such as Ariel, Vicks and Head & Shoulders.

"The programme includes medical coverage across diagnosis, doctor consultations, treatment, cost of medicines and devices, and builds on top of the existing medical support the company extends to all its employees and their families, including employees of the LGBTQ+ community," it said.

Additionally, the company will facilitate specialised and trained day-care support via certified partners and shall provide an employee assistance programme (EAP) available 24x7 to all employees and their families to navigate this journey.

This 'Lead With Care' programme will be effective from April 1, 2023, it said.

P&G India Subcontinent Head, Human Resources, Srinivas P M said: "Several studies indicate that early diagnosis and treatment of disabilities can positively impact the long term. With 'Lead With Care' our endeavour is to help our people avail early-stage medical and care interventions for their children, which can significantly impact their growth and overall quality of life."



Under this India will provide medical coverage for over 10 types of treatments, including diagnosis, consultations, treatment, cost of specialised devices and medicines, for eligible dependent children up to 18 years of age.

"These focused interventions range from medical devices to cognitive therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy including neuro rehabilitation, prostheses/ orthoses among others," its said.

