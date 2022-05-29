Pak delegation to visit India next week for dialogue on water issues

-
ALSO READ
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination papers for Pak PM's post
Pakistan: Sharif-led govt nominates Baligh-ur-Rehman as new Punjab Governor
US congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says looking forward to working with him
-
A five-member Pakistani delegation will visit India next week for talks on the water dispute between the two countries, according to a media report on Saturday.
The talks will be held in New Delhi from May 30-31, the Dawn newspaper quoted Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehr Ali Shah as saying.
The delegation would make the trip through the Wagah Border.
"There will be talks on the sharing of flood forecast data while the PCIW (Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Water) annual report will also be discussed during the negotiations," Shah said.
He said the Pakistani delegation will not visit under construction Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai dams but those and other projects will come under discussion.
In March, India and Pakistan had reiterated their commitment to implement the Indus Waters Treaty in its true spirit and expressed the hope that the next meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission would be held at an early date in India.
Under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, the meeting takes place alternatively in Pakistan and India annually.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU