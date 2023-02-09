JUST IN
Business Standard

Pak drone spotted near IB in Punjab, returns after BSF troops open fire

A Pakistani drone was spotted close to the International Border in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, a BSF official said on Thursday.

Indian Army | Pakistan  | India-Pak conflict

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

anti-drone systems

A Pakistani drone was spotted close to the International Border in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, a BSF official said on Thursday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force troops fired at it.

The drone was spotted near Adia border outpost in Gurdaspur at around 9:40 pm on Wednesday, said the official.

The BSF troops fired 16 rounds at the Pakistani drone and also used an illumination bomb, said the official.

A search operation was underway, said the official.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 11:44 IST

`
