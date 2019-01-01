JUST IN
People expect Modi govt to build Ram temple within its tenure, says RSS
Pakistan Army claims to have shot down Indian spy drone along LoC

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor of the Pakistan Army also said not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross the Line of Control

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Photo: @OfficialDGISPR

Pakistan Army claimed to have shot down an Indian spy quadcopter in Bagh sector along the Line of Control on Tuesday.

Defence spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, in his official twitter handle, also said that not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross the Line of Control (LoC).

"Pakistan Army troops shot down Indian Spy Quadcopter in Bagh Sector along Line of Control. Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LOC," he tweeted along with a picture of the drone.
